The Russian army is still seeking military victories on Ukrainian lands, while it recently modified its plans and withdrew its forces from the northern regions, to focus on “liberating” the Donbass region.

On February 24, the Russian army launched a “special” military operation targeting military infrastructure throughout Ukraine, in addition to several airports and other major facilities.

According to some Western estimates, the end of the war in Ukraine does not appear to be near or imminent, and may last for months or years, in line with what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he does not know when the war will end.

This is what British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hinted at, that this war may not end before the end of 2023, that is, more than a year and a half from now.

Russian strategy

For its part, the American expert on strategic affairs and geopolitical issues, Irina Zukerman, believes that after two months, the conflict is no longer a solution than it was at the beginning. It does yet have the sufficient defensive support necessary to defeat Russia, whose air power has faltered.

In an exclusive interview with Sky News Arabia, Zuckerman explained that Russia’s current strategy focuses on two strategic issues. The first is the control of the city of Mariupol, which did not fall completely despite Russia’s premature declaration of its control, and the connection of it to the Crimean peninsula through a land bridge that provides seamless logistical support.

Russia also aims to control the Donbass region, which will give Russia contiguous territorial control that will allow it to reach “Moldova”, where it already controls some lands, and from there open the doors to Romania, according to the American expert.

At the end of last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces not to storm the last remaining Ukrainian stronghold in the besieged city of Mariupol and to close it “so that not even a fly passes through it.”

Sixty days after the outbreak of the fighting, the Russian forces took control of only two large cities, Mariupol and Kherson.

Zuckerman explained that Russia is currently focusing on destroying as much infrastructure as possible in the east, in order to demoralize the population and support claims of victory. likely on May 4, which will make it difficult to obtain support for the war effort.

And media reports see that Russia is heading towards defaulting on its foreign debt, for the first time since the Bolshevik revolution more than a century ago, as a result of the sanctions that froze about half of its foreign currency reserves amounting to $640 billion, while the grace period on foreign currency bond payments will be in 4 next May.

Ukrainian steadfastness

The American expert notes that Ukraine’s strategy is to hold out as much as possible so that they can get air support, and the longer they hold out, the more likely this will happen.

She stressed that supporting Ukraine has become a priority for European countries because if Kyiv falls, the rest of the continent will be threatened, as Russia will have no plans to stop, and if Russia is not stopped in Ukraine, it can be expected that the continued seizure of territories that are difficult to defend and make the European Union more Vulnerable to nuclear weapons and other Russian presence.

Currently, Russia is facing an additional logistical difficulty as Turkey begins imposing its ban on Russian air transportation of troops from Syria, which will further strain Russian efforts in both Syria and Ukraine.

“Ultimately, the decisive end to the conflict can only come when Ukraine demonstrates sufficient use of force to compel the Russian forces to retreat, and the reason for this is simple: Putin cannot admit defeat and will even look for expensive and symbolic victories to justify the Russian course of action,” Zuckerman added. .

traditional russian tactic

For his part, the director of strategies and armaments at the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies, former NATO official, William Alberkey, said that Moscow has shifted its attention to crushing Ukrainian forces in eastern Ukraine, that is, in the Donbass.

He added, in statements to Sky News Arabia: “The Russian forces began a series of attacks in the north of Donbass, in the center and in the south, in an attempt to encircle and destroy the Ukrainian forces, as Russia returned to its traditional way of fighting with massive air strikes, missile strikes and artillery shelling, followed by heavy armored units. Moving fast.”

“For Ukraine, it will be a desperate fight to hold as much territory as possible in the hope that they can tire out the Russians, identify weaknesses, cut off extended forces, and push them back if possible,” he said.

In terms of casualties, the figures vary between those announced by the United Nations and the Ukrainian authorities.

The United Nations said in a statement on April 20 that 2,224 Ukrainian civilians were killed in the Russian attack, as well as about 3,000 wounded, but Ukraine says the number is much higher, for example, about 20,000 people were killed in the battles for the besieged port city of Mariupol.