The court gave 9 years to a Ural man who took the life of his opponent over a girl in a fight

The Berezovsky City Court sentenced 24-year-old local resident Dmitry Smirnykh, who killed his rival in a fight over a girl, to nine years in prison. Representative of the prosecutor’s office of the Sverdlovsk region Marina Kanatova reported this to Lenta.ru.

The convict will be sent to a maximum security colony. He must also pay one million rubles to the victim’s mother as compensation for moral damage.

The court found that in the summer of 2022, Smirnykh had a conflict with an acquaintance who had been communicating with his girlfriend on social networks for a long time. Overwhelmed by jealousy, the defendant scheduled a meeting with his opponent on August 7, 2022 at the football field in Berezovsky to sort things out. Each of them came there with a support group of friends and relatives. They checked the opponent for the presence of bladed weapons, but people from the opponent’s support group did not search Dmitry. After which the young people fought.

The opponent dealt the first blow to Smirnykh, which hit casually, then he took out a hidden knife from his pocket and stabbed his opponent in the chest – right in the heart. He managed to say: “Guys, he has a knife” and lost consciousness. The young man did not survive the injury.