In Kyzyl, a man will be convicted of killing a stranger near a karaoke bar

In Kyzyl (Republic of Tyva), investigators completed a criminal investigation against a 28-year-old local resident with a previous conviction. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR).

The man is accused under Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The case was sent to court for consideration on the merits.

According to investigators, in September, near a karaoke bar on Mira Street, a conflict broke out between the accused and an unknown man. As a result, the suspect stabbed the stranger several times in the chest with a knife and thus deprived him of his life.

