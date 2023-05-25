The Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries issued the directive on Wednesday because the “tamed” whale approached local boats and suffered minor injuries.

Keep a safe distance

“So far there have been only minor incidents where the whale sustained minor injuries from contact with the boats,” Fisheries Director Frank Back-Jensen said in a statement.

“We particularly encourage people in boats to keep a good distance to avoid injuring or at worst killing the whale due to the boat traffic,” Buck-Jensen added.

When was the “spy” whale first seen?

This beluga whale, known for following boats and a protected species in Norway, was first seen off the coast of the Barents Sea in April 2019.

The whale was seen traveling along the Norwegian coast and staying “in the fish farms that it was able to penetrate, with the aim of catching fish and benefiting from surplus feed,” according to the directorate.

Doubts about spy missions

The latest photos show the whale wearing a belt that, according to the fishermen, appears to have mounts for a GoPro camera.

This whale has sparked many theories, including that the whale escaped from a Russian naval base in the Murmansk region and was “trained to spy” on Norway.

While a number of organizations have encouraged Norway to hunt the ‘spy’ whale, the Directorate of Fisheries rejects the idea.

“We have always reported that the whale is a free-living animal and we see no reason to capture it and put it behind barriers,” Buck-Jensen said on Wednesday.