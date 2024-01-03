Scout Alf: the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Artemovsk do not have enough Soviet-style ammunition

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Artemovsk are faced with a shortage of Soviet-style ammunition. About it RIA News said the commander of the special forces group of the “Southern” group of Russian troops with the call sign Alf.

The intelligence officer noted that now the enemy, due to insufficient ammunition, “is not behaving so confidently.” As a result, he added, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are forced to use cluster munitions, which are ineffective against infantry in shelters. Instead, the Ukrainian military began to actively use FPV drones.

On December 19, the commander of a platoon of Russian artillerymen with the call sign Grek said that Ukrainian Armed Forces units were experiencing a shortage of ammunition in the Donetsk direction. According to him, the continuous work of Russian artillery near Donetsk prevents the enemy from carrying out retaliatory actions. “You can feel his fatigue, depression and hunger,” the fighter said.

Earlier, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Ivan Gavrilyuk revealed that the country is trying to compensate for the shortage of artillery shells by producing kamikaze drones. According to him, the shortage of ammunition among the Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue in the future.