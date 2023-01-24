Junior sergeant Dmitry Silkin, having received a concussion, under heavy fire from Ukrainian militants, took the wounded comrades out of the shelling to a safe place and promptly provided them with first aid. On Tuesday, January 24, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation spoke about the new exploits of military personnel during the special operation to protect the Donbass.

The unit, which included junior sergeant Dmitry Silkin, carried out a combat mission to liberate the settlement from the armed formations of Ukrainian nationalists. While advancing in the specified direction, the Russian servicemen were attacked by a grenade from a drone.

Then a group of nationalists launched a counteroffensive. From the explosion of a grenade, Junior Sergeant Silkin received a concussion, and the commander of his group and comrades received shrapnel wounds. The junior sergeant helped his colleagues and also discovered a group of militants armed with small arms. One of the first he opened fire on them. During the battle, the nationalists, having suffered significant losses, retreated.

An anti-tank crew under the command of Private Yevgeny Morgachev discovered a group of militants moving in a pickup truck with a machine gun. So Ukrainian saboteurs tried to break through the defenses of the Russian military in order to regain control over the lost territories. Having given the command to the crew to take a favorable firing position, Morgachev attacked the advancing militants with fire from an anti-tank complex.

With an accurate shot by Private Morgachev, the enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group was destroyed. Thanks to the professionalism of the serviceman, as well as the well-coordinated work of the crew, an attempt by Ukrainian nationalists to break through the defensive lines of the Russian troops was thwarted.

Earlier, on January 23, Senior Lieutenant Pavel Soldatenkov, together with his crew on the OSA anti-aircraft missile system (SAM), covered the defending Russian troops from enemy air attacks. With aimed fire from the air defense system, Soldatenkov’s crew shot down an enemy target.

Since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

