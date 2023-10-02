A Russian soldier carried a wounded Ukrainian soldier under fire from the Ukrainian Armed Forces

A serviceman of the Southern Group of Forces of the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) from Yekaterinburg with the call sign Cortes told how he carried a wounded Ukrainian from positions that were trying to storm units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. His words lead RIA News.

The video published by the agency shows the evacuation of a Ukrainian Armed Forces fighter. When Cortes left with the wounded soldier, enemy artillery constantly fired at him, trying to destroy him. Despite this, the soldier provided first aid to the prisoner.

Cortez said that he received an order to take the prisoner. He did not know for sure whether there would be an ambush. “The guys on the front line covered. My task was to come, find out whether it was an ambush or not, and take the prisoner. Along the way, it turned out that he was seriously wounded,” the fighter said. The Ukrainian soldier’s fingers were bruised and had to be tied with a tourniquet and injected with painkillers.

Due to the poor condition of the prisoner, the evacuation team had to move closer to the front line than planned to help carry the wounded man. At this moment, the Ukrainian Armed Forces began shelling.

Earlier it was reported that soldiers of the 1st Guards Tank Army of the Western Group of Forces captured two groups of mobilized Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers near Artemovsk.