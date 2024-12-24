A Russian cargo ship operated by the country’s defense ministry has sunk in Mediterranean waters. The accident has occurred after an explosion in the engine room in international waters between Spain and Algeria, reports Financial Times. There are 14 people rescued, who have been transferred to the port of Cartagena, and two are missing.

At the moment, the reason for the explosion is unknown. The Russian embassy in Spain has said it is studying what happened and is in contact with Spanish authorities, according to Reuters. Yesterday, Monday, the Maritime Rescue Service reported that it had received a distress signal of the ship about 57 miles from Almería.

This is the Ursa Major ship, the largest in the logistics division of the Russian armed forces. It is 142 meters long and has the capacity to transport 1,200 tons. The ship was going to make a journey from Saint Petersburg to the other end of the country, to Vladivostok, to the east.

The ship was subject to US sanctions, which were imposed after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in spring 2022. According to American authorities, the ship has sometimes transported weapons for the Russian Government. It has also made routes between Russia and Iran and Syria.

On this journey, it was transporting cranes and machines to remove snow and ice, according to the military logistics division, reports the British media.

Russia can take two sea routes, the one that crosses the North Sea, which allows it to go from one end of its country to another or descend to Asia, and the one that crosses Europe and crosses the Suez Canal towards Asia and later Russia. The northern route is faster, although more difficult to navigate during the winter months.