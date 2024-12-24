12/24/2024



A Russian ship has sunk in the last few hours in the Mediterranean Sea, between the coasts of Spain and Algeria, after suffering an explosion in the engine room, an event that has resulted in the disappearance of two of the 16 crew members of the ‘Ursa. Major’.

The Crisis Center of the Russian Foreign Ministry has indicated in a statement published on its Telegram account that the ship, owned by SK-YUG, “sank in international waters in the Mediterranean Sea after an explosion in the engine room.”

“Of the 16 crew members, citizens of the Russian Federation, fourteen have been rescued,” he stated, before specifying that they were transferred by the rescue services to the port of the city of Cartagena, in Murcia. “Two are missing,” he concluded.