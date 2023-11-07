In Irkutsk, a man suspected of setting his ex-wife on fire will appear in court

The deputy prosecutor of the Irkutsk region approved an indictment against a 41-year-old man suspected of setting his ex-wife on fire at work. The regional prosecutor’s office reported this to Lenta.ru.

He is accused of reprisals committed with extreme cruelty and in a generally dangerous manner, as well as the deliberate destruction of someone else’s property. The case materials have been sent to court. The man partially admitted guilt.

According to investigators, everything happened on the afternoon of May 24 on Akademicheskaya Street in Irkutsk. The accused went into the shopping pavilion where his ex-wife worked, doused her with gasoline from a canister and set her on fire. As a result of his actions, a 37-year-old woman received burns on 60 percent of her body and was taken to hospital. The injuries received turned out to be incompatible with life. In addition, the man caused material damage to the owner of the pavilion, where the arson occurred. He was detained and taken into custody.