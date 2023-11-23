“Courier”: Gorin, sentenced to 22 years for cannibalism, was pardoned on Sakhalin

In the Sakhalin region, 44-year-old Aniva resident Denis Gorin, sentenced to 22 years for cannibalism and a series of massacres, was pardoned for participating in a special military operation (SVO). About it reported online publication “Courier. Wednesday”.

The Russian left the colony for the combat zone. He published on social networks a photo in camouflage with a “Zacheburashim” patch (the kind that Kuzbass volunteers sent to the Northern Military District) and a St. George’s ribbon.

Gorin, 44, was imprisoned three times: for his first crime, he was sentenced to 10 years in 2003. In addition to the reprisal, a resident of Sakhalin committed mockery of the body – he cut off pieces from the victim and ate them.

In 2010, the Russian was released early for good behavior. But already in 2011, Gorin and his brother brutally beat their nephew’s offender. The men then hid the corpse on the banks of the Lyutoga River.

Investigators then established that the Sakhalin resident cut off soft tissue from the victim’s limbs with a knife he had on him, which he subsequently consumed as food. In addition, at the trial it turned out that on the night of January 14-15, 2012, the Gorins stabbed an acquaintance 29 times during an argument near the Cheryomushki store in the city of Aniva; he could not be saved.

The man was sentenced to 22 years in a special regime colony. His brother was dead by the time of the trial.

Earlier it was reported that in Yaroslavl, a member of a gang of Satanists who killed children, who was supposed to serve his sentence until 2030, returned home. He received an amnesty for participating in a special operation.