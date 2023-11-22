Senior midshipman of the Russian Navy Nikitin died during an attack by an unmanned boat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

As a result of an attack by an unmanned boat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on November 10, senior midshipman of the Russian Navy (Navy) Denis Nikitin was killed. About it reported on the official website of the Black Sea District Cossack Society.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked a Black Sea Fleet base in one of the coastal villages in Crimea. Four drone boats were involved in the attack, their target was Russian landing boats of Project 11770 Serna. It was one of these boats that Nikitin commanded. He died trying to save the ship from being hit by a Ukrainian drone.

Nikitin was posthumously awarded the Order of Courage. The man is survived by his wife and two daughters, 17 and 16 years old. The sailor was also a Cossack of the Nevsky farm society. His funeral took place on November 20 in Novorossiysk.

On November 14, in Sevastopol, the deceased chief of staff of the 810th separate marine brigade of the Black Sea Fleet of the Guard, Lieutenant Colonel Yan Sukhanov, under whose leadership the unit participated in the battles for Mariupol and the Azovstal plant, was buried.