In Perm, a pedophile who raped a 7-year-old relative for a month was sentenced to 16 years

In Perm, a court sentenced a 52-year-old local resident to 16 years in prison for molesting a seven-year-old relative for a month 10 years ago. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR).

The Russian was found guilty of committing five crimes under paragraph “b” of Part 4 of Article 132 (“Other actions of a sexual nature using the helpless state of the victim, committed against a person under fourteen years of age”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. He will serve his sentence in a maximum security colony.

According to the department, from January to February 2014, a man raped a little girl in an apartment. In 2023, the victim contacted the police. Security forces conducted complex comprehensive psychological and psychiatric examinations, interrogated dozens of witnesses and checked the victim’s testimony using a polygraph.

