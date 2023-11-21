Near Krasnoyarsk, a policeman was injured due to the arson of the Ministry of Internal Affairs department

In the Krasnodar region, a policeman was injured due to the arson of the Ministry of Internal Affairs department. This is reported by Telegram– SHOT channel.

According to the source, in the morning, a 68-year-old citizen of Tajikistan entered the police department in Apsheronsk, found the archive room, doused the files with solvent and set them on fire. The documents were not damaged, but the senior duty officer was poisoned by combustion products.

Soon the foreigner was detained. It turned out that he had been living in Apsheronsk since 2020, but had not even received a residence permit or temporary residence permit. Now law enforcement officers are working with the pensioner.

