The impact of the missile in the town of Belgorod, located about 600 kilometers from Moscow, has left three injured, a huge crater and numerous damages

Several damaged cars near the crater of the explosion caused by a bomb dropped by a Russian fighter in the center of Belgorod

Rafael M. Manueco Moscow Friday, April 21, 2023, 12:07







comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Russian city of Belgorod, located fifty kilometers from the border with Ukraine and some 80 kilometers from Kharkov, the second Ukrainian metropolis, has been suffering continuous attacks from the Kiev army in its vicinity. But until now it had not been the object …

This content is exclusive for subscribers



