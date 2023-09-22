A Russian oncologist who changed medications to saline solution became involved in the second case

An oncologist from the Nizhny Novgorod region became involved in a second criminal case after replacing medications with saline solution. Olga Kruglova, senior assistant to the head of the regional department of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia, reported this to Lenta.ru.

According to the investigation, he is charged with paragraph “e” of Part 3 of Article 286 (“Exceeding official powers for mercenary or other personal interest”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Criminal cases against the head of the department of antitumor drug therapy of the central district hospital have been combined into one proceeding.

The initiation of a case of abuse of power against a doctor at a Nizhny Novgorod hospital became known on September 6. According to preliminary data, between November 2022 and July 2023, the oncologist instructed the medical staff of his department to give cancer patients injections of saline instead of the prescribed drugs or use a mixture of them.

According to one version, the man could sell the remaining drugs on the black market. He was arrested pending investigation.