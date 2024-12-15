A russian tanker that was transporting thousands of tons of product sank this Sunday during a strong storm, spilling oil in the Kerch Straitwhile another tanker was also in danger after suffering damage, Russian officials have reported. At least one person has died.

The 136-metre Volgoneft 212 oil tanker, with 15 people on board, broke in half and its bow sank, images published by state media showed, as waves flooded its deck.

The Russian-flagged ship, built in 1969, was damaged and ran aground, authorities said. “There was a spill of oil products,” said Russia’s water transport agency, Rosmorrechflot.

A second Russian-flagged ship, the 132-meter Volgoneft 239, was adrift after suffering damage, the Emergencies Ministry says. It has a crew of 14 and was built in 1973.









Both tankers have a carrying capacity of about 4,200 tons of petroleum products.

Official statements did not provide details about the magnitude of the spill or why one of the tankers was so badly damaged.

The ships were in the Kerch Strait, between mainland Russia and Crimeawhen they issued distress signals.

Russia has assured that more than 50 people and equipment, including Mi-8 helicopters and rescue tugs, have been deployed to the area.

Russian newspaper Kommersant has reported that the tanker Volgoneft 212 was carrying around 4,300 tonnes of fuel oil.

An unverified video posted on Telegram shows some blackened water in a stormy sea and a semi-submerged oil tanker.