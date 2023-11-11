Commander Arsalanov: experienced Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers captured pretended to be mobilized

Experienced fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), who were captured by the Russian Armed Forces, pretended to be accidentally mobilized. About it RIA News said Russian officer Zolto Arsalanov, serving in the special operation zone (SVO).

According to Arsalanov, who currently holds the position of acting commander of the third motorized rifle company of the Russian Dnepr group of troops, captured Ukrainian soldiers with good uniforms and solid training, whom the command sends on important missions, show cunning during interrogations and pretend to be mobilized.

Arsalanov shared information about this following the battle in the Kherson direction with the 36th Marine Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which was trying to gain a foothold on the left bank of the Dnieper. Under the command of Senior Lieutenant Arsalanov, his company destroyed enemy units and captured 11 Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers, while the commander himself was wounded.

“These units that came to us, they are servicemen of the 36th Marine Brigade, they are trained servicemen who, although they call themselves mobilized […]everything indicates that they were prepared to move to occupy some of the lines indicated by them,” Arsalanov said in a video distributed by the Russian Defense Ministry.

According to him, fighters of the Russian Armed Forces defeated the first group of Ukrainian soldiers who tried to land on the banks of the Dnieper, and managed to capture the groups that entered later. At the same time, the Ukrainian side, protecting its military, fired mortars and dropped grenades and mines from drones.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian Armed Forces repelled three attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kupyansk direction. As a result of the fighting, “up to 50 military personnel, two armored fighting vehicles, and two pickup trucks were destroyed.”