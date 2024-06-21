In St. Petersburg, police detained a ninth-grader who stabbed a seventh-grader

In St. Petersburg, police detained a ninth-grader who stabbed a seventh-grade student. This is reported by “Fontanka”.

The teenager is now in the police department. The issue of initiating a criminal case is being decided. The victim with a penetrating chest wound is in intensive care.

The incident occurred on the evening of June 20 on Traktornaya Street.

