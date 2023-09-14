The Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of an unmanned boat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces by the Samum ship

The Russian missile hovercraft “Samum” destroyed an unmanned boat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) that attacked it in the Black Sea. This was stated by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The department clarified that a Ukrainian surface drone attempted to hit a Black Sea Fleet ship at about 16:30. As a result, the Samum crew repelled the attack, hitting the unmanned boat with fire from standard weapons.

A few hours earlier, five boats of the Ukrainian Armed Forces also tried to attack the patrol ship Sergei Kotov. As a result, he repelled the attack and destroyed the surface drones.

Later, the Ministry of Defense reported that another Ukrainian unmanned boat was liquidated by the Black Sea Fleet.