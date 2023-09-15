Ministry of Defense: the ship “Askold” destroyed an unmanned boat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Black Sea

The Russian small missile ship “Askold” destroyed an unmanned boat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Black Sea. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The department clarified that on the morning of September 15, a Black Sea Fleet ship hit a Ukrainian surface drone using standard weapons.

The day before, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repeatedly attempted to attack Russian ships using unmanned boats. On September 14, at about five in the morning, five surface drones immediately attacked the patrol ship Sergei Kotov, but its crew destroyed the drones with standard weapons.

A few hours later, the Samum hovercraft also repelled an attack by an unmanned boat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and hit it with its guns. Another Ukrainian surface drone was eliminated by the Black Sea Fleet.