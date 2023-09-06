At least 17 people have died this Wednesday in eastern Ukraine, when a Russian missile hit the Kostiantinivka market, a municipality located 10 kilometers from the war front in the province of Donetsk. The injured amount to 34, according to the Ministry of the Interior. The authorities have not specified how many of the victims are civilians and how many are military, but the death of at least one minor has been confirmed.

A security camera has recorded the moment of impact. It was the Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, who made the video public. It was a few minutes after two in the afternoon (one hour less in mainland Spain) and the area was little traveled. The people who appear in the images are all civilians, although videos of the rescue tasks also identify some wounded soldiers. Kostiantinivka is a city on the front that is under permanent threat in these almost 19 months of war and where hundreds of soldiers have their rear base. Russian artillery shells rained down on the town on Tuesday, injuring five civilians, according to the Donetsk military administration. The images of the attack on Wednesday confirm that the missile does not reach any military objective: it directly hits a civilian commercial area.

The most recent Russian bombardment with numerous civilian casualties occurred on August 19 in Chernihiv, causing the death of seven people and wounding 90. The objective of the Russian invader on that occasion was a conference of national drone producers, which was held in the main theater of the city. A cruise missile killed 10 civilians on July 6 in Lviv in western Ukraine.

Zelenski was very harsh in his message about the attack through his social networks: “Anyone in the world who continues to associate with something that is Russian simply ignores the reality. It is the atrocious evil. The blatant evil, the utter inhumanity.” In a subsequent speech together with the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, visiting Kiev, the Ukrainian president insisted that what was perpetrated by Russia “is a deliberate act of terrorism.” “The attack was against a market, in stores, in a pharmacy, it is a civilian area, there are no military units nearby. They have done it before, when there are positive steps in the Ukrainian offensive, Russia always responds by firing on civilians and civilian targets,” he added.

Kostiantinivka had a pre-invasion population of 70,000 people. The current population could be close to 20%, the average that remains in the towns of Donetsk close to the war front. This municipality is located between two of the main war centers of the moment, 12 kilometers from Bakhmut and 35 kilometers from Avdiivka. Media access to Kostiantinivka is severely restricted by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, citing the need to limit the disclosure of sensitive information about the ongoing counteroffensive.

Mikola Bielieskov, a member of the National Institute for Strategic Studies — an organization dependent on the Ukrainian presidency — shared this Wednesday a map of the deadliest attacks against civilians in Russia. The worst so far remains the April 2022 bombing of the Kramatorsk railway station, also in the Donetsk province, which caused 61 deaths and 121 injuries.

EL PAÍS has been able to verify in recent weeks that residents who had left high-risk municipalities such as Kostiantinivka are being forced to return due to the lack of income that allows them to maintain a home in the city of refuge. This was the case of Svetlana Svit, a 59-year-old woman who left Kupiansk last winter, on the Kharkiv war front, but had to return two months ago, along with the rest of her family, because they could not continue paying the rent in Kirovograd, in the center of the country. Svit she explained that as a refugee she received from the State a monthly aid of 2,000 grivnas (50 euros).

Blood stains at the site of a Russian attack on a market in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Wednesday. ALEX BABENKO (EFE)

The carnage provoked by Russia in Kostiantinivka has also coincided with the visit to kyiv of Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State. Blinken’s two-day trip to Ukraine should serve to assess the counteroffensive after three months underway and to reiterate US support for the battered country at a time when some allies — as well as Pentagon sources — have expressed concern about the slow Ukrainian progress on the battlefield. Last week, the White House had highlighted the advances of these troops in the Southeast.

“We want to make sure that Ukraine has what it needs, not only to succeed in this counteroffensive, but also in the long term, to ensure that it has a sufficient deterrent,” said the head of US diplomacy. This is the third time Blinken has traveled to kyiv since the start of the war, but it is the first time he has spent a night there. He plans to return this Thursday.

$1 billion in US aid

During the first day of his trip, Blinken met with the Ukrainian Prime Minister, Denis Shmyhal, with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmitro Kuleba, and at the end of the day, with Zelensky himself. The Secretary of State has assured Zelensky that the recent Ukrainian advances on the Zaporizhia front, towards the Azov Sea, “are very, very, very hopeful.” Blinken added that his government is closely analyzing the situation to understand what “immediate” needs Ukraine has, but also in the long term.

The Reuters agency advanced that in these talks a new item of 1,000 million dollars (933 million euros) in assistance to Ukraine would be announced. The United States has so far provided aid to Ukraine valued at more than 104,000 million euros, most of it military material.

Blinken assured in his meeting with Kuleba that the United States has verified “good progress” in the counteroffensive. “It’s very encouraging,” he added. After his meeting with Shmyhal, he stressed that he is in Ukraine to reaffirm his country’s support. “To help make sure that they have military success against aggression, but also to support them and guarantee the success of their efforts in building a strong economy and democracy,” he added.

According to sources from the State Department, these meetings were expected to address possible alternative routes for the export of Ukrainian grain after Russia abandoned the Black Sea initiative and in view of its frequent bombing of the ports in the Odesa region that it uses. the Danube River for trade to Europe.

On the way to Kiev by train from Poland, Blinken also spoke with the Danish Frederiksen, to thank her country’s efforts in training Ukrainian pilots in handling F-16 fighters. Denmark approved the delivery of 19 units of its F-16s to the Ukrainian Air Force, a decision that required prior authorization from Washington, as they are aircraft produced in the United States.

The start of Blinken’s third visit to Ukraine came just hours after a new large-scale Russian bombardment of the capital. Cruise missiles and also ballistic missiles were fired just before six in the morning. All the rockets were intercepted by the anti-aircraft defenses, but the remains of one of them fell on the town center, destroying 11 vehicles parked in the street.

