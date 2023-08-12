“A ban has been imposed on the use of mobile devices (produced by Apple) – smartphones and tablets – to access work applications and exchange work email,” the agency quoted Minister Maksut Chaadaev as saying at a conference.

“It is allowed to use iPhones for personal needs,” the Russian minister added.

The ministry issued the ban two months after Russia’s domestic security service said several thousand Apple devices had been hacked as a result of US spying, which the company denied.

The US National Security Agency, which the Russian security service said cooperated with Apple, declined to comment on the allegations at the time.