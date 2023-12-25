MO: Sergeant Shukhraev foiled sabotage of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and helped deliver ammunition for the Russian Armed Forces

Sergeant Kirill Shukhraev, who was part of a group of military personnel who provided security for a convoy with ammunition for a battalion tactical group of the Russian Armed Forces, discovered a group of soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) preparing sabotage and foiled the ambush, being the first to attack the enemy. This was reported to the Russian Ministry of Defense, reports “News”.

Together with the security group, Shukhraev made a maneuver to get behind the Ukrainian military. As a result, they took the Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters by surprise, destroyed several of them, as well as military equipment, and put them to flight. These actions helped the convoy deliver ammunition to the positions of the Russian Armed Forces in the combat zone on time and without loss.

Earlier, an Ukrainian Armed Forces intelligence officer with the call sign Oladushek said that Ukraine would not be able to win the conflict due to the low training and poor physical condition of those mobilized. According to him, military commissars are taking away sick men, and soldiers who have received many wounds cannot perform tasks as before.