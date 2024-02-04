The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are trying to suppress the advance of mortar crews of the Russian Armed Forces with the help of smoke shells in the Artemovsky sector in the special operation zone. The commander of a unit of the 150th Guards Division of the Southern Group with the call sign Jeweler spoke about this on February 4 in a conversation with “RIA News”.

“The Ukrainian Armed Forces do not understand where we stand, they have not organized counter-battery warfare here, and they “smoke” large areas so that the artillery could not work, and they did not see precise aiming,” the serviceman said.

Smoke shells are used in military affairs to impair visibility in order to interfere with the work of command and observation posts and prevent weapons from being aimed at firing positions. Such projectiles can also be used to give a signal, indicate a target, and also visually determine the speed and direction of the wind in the desired area.

According to Yuvelir, the Ukrainian Armed Forces use smoke not only to “blind” Russian artillery, but also use such shells against mortar men, which is why they have to wear gas masks.

Earlier, on February 2, a unit of unmanned aviation paratroopers from Buryatia, using a quadcopter by dropping FOGs, destroyed a group of Ukrainian Armed Forces infantry west of Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut). Professional control of the quadcopter allowed Russian military personnel to drop fragmentation ammunition for a grenade launcher on infantry, destroy Ukrainian militants down to the squad and disrupt their rotation in forward positions.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

Watch more current videos and details about the situation in Donbass on the Izvestia TV channel.