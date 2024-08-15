RT: Ruptly film crew narrowly avoids Ukrainian air strike in Lgov, Kursk region

The film crew of the Ruptly video agency, part of the Russia Today (RT) holding, almost came under attack from the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) in Lgov, Kursk Oblast. This was reported by RT in Telegram.

“The Ruptly film crew was almost hit by strikes from the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Lgov, Kursk Oblast. The moment was captured on video,” the report notes.