The Investigative Committee has charged a resident of Arkhangelsk with the murder of a stranger in 2004

In the Arkhangelsk region, investigators charged a 35-year-old resident of the regional center, who during a fight in 2004 accidentally inflicted life-threatening injuries on a stranger. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR).

A criminal case was opened against him under Article 111 (“Intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The man admitted his guilt. He was previously convicted of theft, robbery and drug trafficking offences.

During interrogations, the accused said that on the night of August 22, 2004, near the Factoria shopping center, a drunk man began to insult him, who subsequently hit the defendant in the face. In response, the man beat the victim until he lost consciousness, took his jacket, in which he found a wallet with money and a mobile phone, and disappeared. He spent the money on personal needs and threw the rest of his belongings into the trash.

