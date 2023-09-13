Police are looking for a man kidnapped by unknown assailants in military uniform near Kherson

Near Kherson, police are searching for a man who was kidnapped by unknown men in military uniform near the military-civil administration building. This is reported by Telegram-channel 112.

A friend of the abducted person contacted law enforcement agencies.

According to the Telegram channel, everything happened in the village of Chaplynka. A white Renault Logan without license plates drove up to 25-year-old Evgeniy and Arsen, from which three men jumped out – all of them were dressed in unmarked military uniforms, a balaclava and armed with machine guns. Unknown people grabbed Arsen, put him in a car and fled the crime scene.

Previously, a jealous resident of Yekaterinburg kidnapped his wife from her office and received eight years in prison.