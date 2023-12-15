In Arkhangelsk, a Russian strangled his partner because of a call from her ex

In the Arkhangelsk region, a 45-year-old Russian man was sentenced to seven years in a maximum security colony for the massacre of his partner. About this on Friday, December 15, reports regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR).

According to the investigation, on June 8, a man, while intoxicated in his house on Obvodny Kanal Avenue in Arkhangelsk, noticed that his partner had received a call from her ex-man, and she answered the call. Outraged by this circumstance, he attacked the woman and strangled her on the bed out of jealousy.

During interrogation at the preliminary investigation stage and in court, the convict admitted his guilt.

On December 14, it was reported that investigators in Ramenskoye filed charges under Part 1 of Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation against a 48-year-old local resident suspected of reprisal against his wife out of jealousy.