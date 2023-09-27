A man will be tried in Bryansk for posting intimate photos of his girlfriend on the Internet.

In Bryansk, the court will consider the case of a 42-year-old local resident who posted nude photos of a 40-year-old acquaintance online. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR).

According to the department, in 2022, a man from a house on Spartakovskaya Street in the Sovetsky district posted intimate photos of his girlfriend on the Internet. However, the woman did not consent to this.

In connection with the incident, a case was opened under Part 1 of Article 137 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Violation of privacy”).

