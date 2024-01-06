Pattaya News: A Russian fell from an apartment window in Pattaya

A Russian citizen fell from the window of an eighth-floor apartment in Pattaya, Thailand. This is reported by Pattaya News.

So, the Russian first knocked on the door of the house, after which he began to behave aggressively. Concerned residents called a security guard, who soon discovered a 42-year-old man under the windows. It was not possible to save him. It turned out that he was a tenant of one of the apartments.

The police are investigating.

