In Tyumen, law enforcement officers detained a man for the murder of a neighbor

In Tyumen, law enforcement officers detained a 35-year-old local resident for the massacre of a 28-year-old neighbor in the entrance during another conflict. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the regional department of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia.

The man is suspected of committing a crime under Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. In the near future he will be charged and the issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention will be decided.

According to investigators, on the evening of March 24, at the entrance of an apartment building on Belyaev Street in Tyumen, the suspect once again quarreled with a neighbor. At some point, the man pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim at least three times in the chest and face. As a result, the young man received injuries incompatible with life.

Previously, in St. Petersburg, Maxim Yakubov was sentenced to 19.5 years in prison, who, with an interval of four months, dealt with his cohabitant and their common daughter.