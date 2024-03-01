A resident of Yekaterinburg brutally beat a 19-year-old saleswoman over five thousand

A resident of Yekaterinburg brutally beat a 19-year-old fireworks seller over five thousand rubles. About it became known portal E1.ru.

The incident occurred on Schwartz Street. The Russian first sprayed gas from a can into the unfortunate woman’s face, then stole money from the cash register and took a box of fireworks lying on the counter.

The attacker was put on the wanted list. The Yekaterinburg Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that investigators seized surveillance camera footage that showed the criminal escaping. A criminal case was opened into the incident.

Earlier it was reported that in Kaluga a man offered to treat visitors to a bar with alcohol at his own expense, but was refused and beat one of the guests for this.