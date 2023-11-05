A Russian lost half a million rubles due to the cancellation of a Turkish Airlines flight

A Russian man who planned a trip to Mexico with his wife lost half a million rubles due to the cancellation of a Turkish Airlines flight to Istanbul. He spoke about this in a conversation with MSK1.RU.

So, Arthur from Moscow purchased plane tickets eight months before the flight, which was supposed to take place on November 4 from Vnukovo. It was assumed that from Istanbul the couple would get to Mexico City on a connecting flight.

“I was going to travel to Mexico, and all my tickets there were non-refundable. Two flights, and I bought both through an aggregator in Russia, and they do not refund tickets. Half of the hotels, due to the fact that the free return period has expired, will not return the money either,” explained the tourist.

At the same time, Arthur complained, the airline did not offer ways to solve the problem. It was not possible to purchase new tickets because economy class on the upcoming flights was sold out.

Earlier, another Russian tourist changed his mind about flying to Egypt on the last day, canceled the purchase and went to court. The lawyer stated that at the last minute the client refused to fly and also canceled the transaction, which was still being processed. Soon he stopped communicating, blocking the manager’s number.