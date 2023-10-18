The Russian lawyer and militant of the PP of Altea (Alicante, 23,010 inhabitants) Alexey Shirokov facilitated the creation of a criminal network of money laundering from ex-Soviet organized crime that received funds from unjustified sources to invest, mainly, in real estate businesses or the sector. of leisure in the province of Alicante and in the Balearic Islands. Shirokov also set himself up as a “lobbyist for the PP of Altea” to obtain favors for his clients from “members of political life and the security forces” in exchange for financial compensation or gifts. The Benidorm Investigative Court 1 has prosecuted Shirokov and four other businessmen, Maxim Khamikov, Nikolay Mityurev, Denys Katana and Mikhail Zhizhin, for the alleged crimes of criminal organization, money laundering and bribery, according to an order initiating an abbreviated procedure. signed last October 2.

The judge who signed the order indicates that the blow to the Russian mafia in the province of Alicante had its origin in the investigation of the Money Laundering Group of the provincial brigade of the National Police. And she places Shirokov as a cog in the entire network, who “has carried out operations to launder his own capital and that of his clients.” Installed in a legal office he owns, Shirokov instructed on “carrying out banking operations with the purpose of making it difficult to control money and its origin, how to carry out purchase and sale operations without the client’s name appearing” or “how to justify source income.” criminal originating from Russia by carrying out purchase and sale operations in exchange for a commission.” “To ensure the achievement of its objectives,” continues the judge, it created “a network of contacts with public officials” and “with members of the security forces and bodies,” among them, personnel from the Civil Guard and the Police. Local in Altea.

“Lobbyist for the PP of Altea”

The order details that Shirokov, whom he defines as a “lobbyist for the PP of Altea”, “got the police to speed up the procedures for the renewal of the DNI of Jesús Ballester, the PP candidate for mayor of the Alicante municipality, one of the main and most luxurious tourist centers on the Costa Blanca. He also mediated in the withdrawal of fines in exchange for gifts, in “the certification of documents to facilitate residence permits, and the delivery of gifts to officials to obtain the certificate of occupancy of the home” of Mityurev, one of the partners of he. He got help from a Civil Guard agent so that another client’s wife could keep her car, which had been charged with theft in Italy, and he obtained from the head of the local Altean police, Herminio Navarro, the “installation of speed bumps in the urbanization of one of its clients.” Finally, Shirokov’s political contacts served to “speed up the procedures to obtain residency for Russian clients, giving Antonio Romero Cayetano, police inspector, envelopes with documentation and money in exchange for accelerating and granting residency in Spain” to several of them. their acquaintances, “bypassing the legal procedures and skipping the queues of people at the immigration office located on Campo de Mirra street in Alicante.”

The entire business of the plot was focused on money laundering “from ex-Soviet organized crime,” says the judge. With the support of Shirokov, another of the defendants, Khamikov, carried out “financial engineering work, receiving and transferring funds from his Russian clients in Spain,” which the also defendant Mityurev captured in his country of origin. The plot involved “purchase and sale operations of real estate, land, premises to build, restaurants or cash deliveries, transfers or movements of money between companies managed by those investigated or by front men controlled by them.” They also used “hawala operations,” a system of informal fund transfer, “and other money hiding operations.” Finally, they became involved in “cryptocurrency trading.” In this way, according to the court order, it has been possible to prove the investment in several homes in Altea and La Nucía (Alicante, 18,624 inhabitants), and even in a complex of 11 luxury homes in Altea for which 10 million euros were transferred. .

The criminal network in Ibiza also participated, with the purchase of a restaurant, an industrial warehouse and with the investment of 70 million euros in the acquisition of 50% of the shares of the firm Ushuaia Entertainment SL for 70 million euros, according to the magistrate In Formentera, they allocated 725,000 euros to the purchase of two rustic plots. And in the field of cryptocurrencies, fertile ground for money laundering due to the “lack of state control,” says the judge, the plot contacted Katana, a computer expert and programmer who “had a wallet of 5,000 bitcoins, equivalent to 55,000,000 euros.”

For the judge, “the facts resulting from the investigation may constitute an alleged crime of criminal organization and money laundering for which the five defendants appear criminally responsible,” and one of bribery, in which Katana is not included. .