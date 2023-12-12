Mayor Kravchuk: an employee of a kindergarten in Khabarovsk was fired because of certificates with the coat of arms of Ukraine

In one of the kindergartens in Khabarovsk, after sports competitions, children were awarded certificates with Ukrainian symbols. The scandal reached the mayor of the city and ended with the dismissal of employees.

The city education department explained that a pioneer ball competition was held in the locality, in which several preschool institutions participated, and each institution independently prepared certificates for the pupils.

The circumstances of the incident have been revealed

It is known that the certificate template was downloaded on the Internet by a physical education instructor at kindergarten No. 122. She subsequently printed the certificates on a printer and brought them to the competition. At the top of the document was the flag and coat of arms of Ukraine.

The head of the kindergarten, in turn, put the seal of the institution on each of the certificates, without delving into what was depicted on them.

Subsequently, the children's certificates were confiscated, and the education department announced an investigation into the incident. They added that conversations will be held with all employees of educational institutions, as well as exams on knowledge of Russian symbols. New certificates were distributed to the children.

Authorities responded to the incident with the presentation of certificates

The mayor of Khabarovsk, Sergei Kravchuk, said that the kindergarten employees quit after awarding the children with diplomas with the symbols of Ukraine. In particular, the head of the institution and the physical education instructor wrote their resignation letters.

The verification of all the circumstances of the incident continues, but it is already obvious that the children participating in the competition unwittingly became objects of information pressure. This is unacceptable for education workers! Sergei KravchukMayor of Khabarovsk

The mayor also apologized for the incident to the students of kindergarten No. 122 and their parents. He added that he decided to hold additional events on the tasks of patriotic education with the staff of all preschool educational institutions in the city.

Photo: Svetlana Vozmilova / Globallookpress.com

A similar case was previously recorded in Russia

Last September in Chita, in a kindergarten, children were given certificates with the coat of arms of Ukraine for participating in the competition.

“There was a competition on the morning of August 30, “Mr. and Miss Summer 2022,” the children were asked to dress beautifully. In the evening we were given certificates, and there in the middle is the coat of arms of Ukraine, it is clearly visible,” recalled one of the parents. According to him, after parents contacted the kindergarten with complaints, employees of the educational institution asked everyone to urgently return their diplomas.

The kindergarten teachers who distributed certificates to the children also found them on the Internet.