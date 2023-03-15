A Russian jet hit a US military drone: ‘Forced to shoot it down’

A Russian jet hit an unmanned US military drone, the General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper, forcing US forces to shoot it down. The clash took place in international airspace above the Black Sea.

The US military called the action “reckless, unsafe and unprofessional”, accusing Russia of causing the crash. The Pentagon confirmed the incident, specifying that the fighter jet hit the propeller of the US military drone “reapers”, forcing the US to drop it in the Black Sea.

The MQ-9 drone “was conducting routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and struck by a Russian aircraft, resulting in a crash and complete loss of the aircraft,” said US Air Force General James Hecker, commander of the US Air Force Europe and Africa, cited by theafp.

“Indeed, this dangerous and unprofessional act by the Russians nearly caused both planes to crash.” According to a US official familiar with the incident cited by the Cnnthe Reaper and two Su-27 Flanker jets were operating in international waters over the Black Sea when one of the Russian jets intentionally flew past and dumped fuel in front of the unmanned drone.