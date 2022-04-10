Roman Fedortsov, 39, shared a picture of a mysterious animal on his account with the “Instagram” application, which includes a group of pictures of terrifying animals found in the ocean.

Fedortsov was on a fishing mission in the Norwegian Sea when he found the mysterious animal, according to Yahoo News.

And many tried to guess the truth of this strange-shaped animal.

Some said the animal was a “legendary” or small dragon, with its huge eyes, wing-like fins and an unusually long tail for marine animals.

One commentator stated that the animal was a newly born baby dragon, while another seemed to be afraid, to the point of saying that it did not need to swim in the ocean again.

As for a professor at the University of Queensland’s School of Biological Sciences, Ian Tibbets, he said that this animal is the chimera, which is a relative of the shark and rays.

He added that this type of animal swims using its large pectoral fins, and generally lives in the deep sea (at a depth of more than 200 meters).

Perhaps this explains the surprise of many of the animal, as it is rare to appear like the rest of the fish.