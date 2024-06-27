In Altai Krai, a man who hit his friend a hundred times received 7 years in prison

The Loktevsky District Court of the Altai Territory sentenced a 56-year-old resident of the city of Gornyak to seven years in a maximum security colony for massacre of an acquaintance. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

The investigation and the court established that during a feast with the victim, which took place in the defendant’s apartment, a conflict occurred between the men. As a result, the owner of the house hit his opponent more than a hundred times with a glass bottle, hands and feet, after which he took a knife and stabbed him with it.

During the hearing, the man admitted his guilt, but later stated that he could not have done such a thing and suggested that someone had broken into the apartment and dealt with the victim while he was sleeping.

