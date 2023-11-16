Former commander of the 6th Air Force Army Sviridov and his wife were found dead in the Stavropol region

The ex-commander of the 6th Army of the Russian Air Force (Air Force) and Air Defense (Air Defense) Vladimir Sviridov and his wife Tatyana were found dead in a private house in the village of Adzhievsky, Mineralovodsky District, Stavropol Territory. This was reported by Baza in Telegram-channel.

The bodies of the former military pilot and his 72-year-old wife lay in a locked house for about a week. According to preliminary data, there were no signs of violence on the corpses. Experts continue to determine the exact cause of the couple’s death.

Presumably in the house of an aviation general happened domestic gas leak. However, gas service employees checked the premises and did not detect excessive concentrations of harmful substances.

What is known about Vladimir Sviridov?

Sviridov is an honored military pilot of Russia; during his years of service he managed to master more than 10 types of aircraft.

He was born on October 13, 1955 in Mineralnye Vody. In 1975 he entered the Stavropol Higher Military Aviation School of Air Defense Pilots and Navigators, from which he graduated in 1979.

Sviridov served as a senior pilot and aviation flight commander in the Far East. In addition, he led an aviation unit, was deputy squadron commander, and commander of an aviation squadron in a group of Soviet troops in Germany.

A native of Stavropol, he trained at the Yu. A. Gagarin Air Force Academy and completed it in 1992. After this, Sviridov tried himself in various positions. In 2002, he was entrusted with the post of deputy commander of the Air Force and Air Defense Army in St. Petersburg.

In June 2005, by decree of the Russian President, Sviridov was appointed commander of the 6th Air Force and Air Defense Army. He remained in this position until 2009. The aviation general left behind two children.