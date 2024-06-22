A resident of the Vologda region won hundreds of thousands of rubles in the lottery. This is reported by the local portal “35Media”.

Russian Sergei Nechaev from a small village said that he sometimes participates in the lottery for fun. According to him, he usually likes to buy tickets for instant lotteries, since luck accompanies him there more often. Once again, the man purchased a ticket in a store and won 1.5 million rubles.

“I stopped by to buy food for the holiday table on the occasion of my nephew’s arrival. At the store checkout, I asked the employee to choose three instant lottery tickets for me at the same time. I wiped off the protective layer without leaving the cash register. When I learned about the victory, I was confused at first,” admitted the publication’s interlocutor.

The winner works as a feed mill operator in an agricultural industry. He plans to spend the money he won on building and upholstering the house.

