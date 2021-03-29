A resident of Nizhny Novgorod, who inflated a mattress and swam on it in a puddle, attracted the attention of Mayor Yuri Shalabayev. The head of the city confirmed that the flooding situation at the site is under control. This is reported by “Rise”.

According to Telegram-channel “Nizhny No. 1”, local residents noticed a man floating on the flooded area on the Moscow highway. They filmed what was happening on video, in which you can see how a naked resident lies on an inflatable mattress. Soon he rises and steps aside to let the cars pass. The townspeople suggested that in this way the resident opened the bathing season, and invited him to the resorts of the “Nizhny Novgorod Territory”.

In a conversation with the publication, Shalabayev called the Moscow highway a “painful point” of the city, which is “under round-the-clock control” due to flooding. He stressed that utilities will solve the problem, as they have been working on the site for three days. The mayor also noted that the city’s storm sewers are worn out by almost 90 percent and require large-scale repairs. At the moment, the management is negotiating with investors.

In October 2020, residents of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk staged a photo shoot in a puddle on Ukrainskaya Street. In this way, the Russians wanted to draw attention to the problem of landscaping and demonstrate to the authorities how much the city’s courtyards are flooded in bad weather. Women posed with a paddle and imitated the movement of surfers catching waves.

