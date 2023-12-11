The Russian flew to the USA without a passport, visa or ticket and could not explain it

A Russian economist flew from Copenhagen to Los Angeles without a passport, visa or air ticket and could not explain how this happened, transmits Fox News channel citing a document signed by an FBI special agent.

As journalists noted, Russian citizen Sergei Ochigava was detained on November 4 at the passport control point at the airport in Los Angeles. Airport employees could not find him on the passenger lists of any of the arriving international flights. According to court materials, the man was unable to produce a foreign passport and entry visa. During interrogation, he said that he did not remember how he got on board the Scandian Airlines (SAS) plane. The Russian also did not remember the check at the airport of the Danish capital.