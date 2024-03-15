Poddubny: a Russian Armed Forces fighter single-handedly destroyed saboteurs in the Belgorod region

The Russian fighter single-handedly went out against a group of Ukrainian saboteurs, opened fire on them and returned to the position alive. The incident on the border of Ukraine and the Belgorod region was captured on video published by war correspondent Evgeniy Poddubny.

A soldier of the Russian Armed Forces alone approached the positions of Ukrainian saboteurs who were hiding in a trench. The video does not clearly show what he did after he approached their positions. According to one version, he threw a grenade into the trench of the Ukrainian military, according to another, he opened fire on them with small arms and dodged return fire from a grenade launcher.

Whether the warrior threw a grenade or fired a machine gun is not important. It is important that a warrior has nerves of steel and more Evgeniy PoddubnyRussian military correspondent

The attack of the Russian military on the positions of saboteurs was caught on video

Ukrainian saboteurs, who were hiding in a trench, tried to break through the positions of Russian troops near the Belgorod region. Due to the explosion, which was carried out by an unnamed Russian fighter, several saboteurs were injured. “As a result of the actions of the soldier in the enemy’s trench, the enemy was killed and wounded, which made it possible to completely destroy the group,” says the military correspondent.

“Brother, we don’t know who you are, but we are proud to be your contemporaries. Famously. I think that our country should know the name of this warrior. From the heart,” Poddubny comments on what is happening.

Saboteurs from Ukraine have been trying to break through the Russian border for several days

Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups (DRG) have been trying to break through the Russian border and penetrate into the Belgorod and Kursk regions for several days. On Thursday, March 14, fighting broke out in the Belgorod border area. According to the Ministry of Defense, fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) tried to cross the state border in the area of ​​the village of Spodaryushino.

Photo: Inna Varenytsia / Reuters

On the morning of March 15, the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that residents of the village of Kozinka were taken out of the village, as serious destruction was recorded there due to shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Attempts to strike the region continue. Already in the morning, the Ministry of Defense reported that over the Belgorod region, air defense systems intercepted seven RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) shells.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 195 servicemen while trying to break through the border in the Belgorod region on March 14. The enemy was driven back by air and artillery fire. As a result of the strikes, up to 195 Ukrainian soldiers, five tanks, four armored combat vehicles, three UR-77 self-propelled rocket mine clearance systems, and three engineering clearance vehicles were destroyed.