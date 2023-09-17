Head of the Magadan Region: tanker Tsatsoulin destroyed several armored vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The crew of the tank, under the command of a soldier from the Khasynsky district of the Magadan region, Vladimir Tsatsulin, single-handedly destroyed several armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Kolyma Governor Sergei Nosov reported this in his Telegram-channel.

He noted that the actions of the crew stopped the attempted offensive of the Ukrainian military and put them to flight. In addition, this allowed units of the Russian Vostok group to repel three attacks and disrupt the rotation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Nosov emphasized.

The head of the Magadan region noted that Tsatsouline had previously been awarded the St. George Cross for his successes in service.

Earlier, the video showed a battle between a single tank and a column of the Armed Forces of Ukraine consisting of two tanks and five armored vehicles. As a result, all Ukrainian equipment was liquidated. The video was filmed in the first days of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ counter-offensive in the Zaporizhia direction near Novodarovka.