Russian Su-30 fighter destroyed a military boat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zmeinoye area

A Russian Su-30 fighter jet destroyed a boat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with a crew in the Black Sea. This was stated by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The department clarified that the enemy’s high-speed warship was hit east of Snake Island on August 30. Losses on the side of Ukraine are not specified.

On August 22, the Russian Ministry of Defense also reported the destruction of a US-made boat in the same area, on which a group of Ukrainian paratroopers was moving. In addition, the agency published footage showing how the APU ship was hit by an aircraft gun.

Earlier on July 12, it became known that the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive missile attack on Ukrainian military facilities on Zmeiny Island. The attack was carried out with the help of fighter jets and strike drones.