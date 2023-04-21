This Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that the attack on the city of Belgorod, which left at least three wounded, was launched by one of its warplanes by mistake. The town, only 30 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, has already experienced several bombings since the start of the war, which have always been attributed to kyiv. The Russian authorities have assured that they will repair the damage and that there is an investigation underway into what happened.

It was a mistake. On Thursday night, a Russian Sukhoi-34 supersonic fighter jet accidentally fired a missile at the city of Belgorod, near the border with Ukraine. The explosion did not leave any fatalities but did injure three and caused fear among the population.

This Friday, the Russian Army has confirmed what happened: it was a mistake by a Russian fighter and not a Ukrainian attack, as some feared at first. In fact, after the explosion, some Russian commentators and military bloggers began to speculate about what weapon Ukraine had used in the attack and called for retaliation.

“On April 20, 2023, at approximately 10:15 p.m. Moscow time (7:15 p.m. GMT), during a flight of the Su-34 aircraft of the Aerospace Forces over the city of Belgorod, an abnormal release of an aviation munition took place,” said the Russian Ministry of Defense, which claimed to have launched an investigation in this regard.

Witnesses described it as a low hiss that ended in an explosion that shook and shattered windows in nearby buildings. It left a 20-meter-wide crater in the middle of an avenue lined with apartments, damaged several cars and even threw one of them onto the roof of a building. Of the three injured, two people were injured directly and the third was later hospitalized for hypertension.

“Thank God there are no dead,” Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region, said in a Telegram statement.

The local government said an apartment building had been evacuated overnight, after announcing a state of emergency in the region and indicating that four cars and four apartment buildings had been damaged.

This is not the first time that something similar has been experienced in Belgorod. The city of 340,000 located about 40 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, has already suffered regular attacks by drones during the war, whose responsibility has always been attributed to Ukraine, although Kiev has never claimed responsibility for the attacks.

“We’ve had a bad night, but we’re going to get through this,” Gladkov said.

This photo released by Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov’s Telegram channel shows the site of the crater after an explosion in Belgorod, Russia, Friday, April 21, 2023. A huge explosion rocked Belgorod late on Thursday , and the Defense Ministry said one of its Su-34 warplanes accidentally dropped munitions on the town some 25 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. PA

Some experts, according to the AP agency, affirmed that the bomb dropped accidentally on Belgorod could belong to a batch of munitions managed with GPS technology, which allows them to reach targets located tens of kilometers away. A novel mechanism that could present failures in its initial phases, according to military experts.

In another similar incident in October, a Russian warplane crashed next to a residential building in the Azov Sea port city of Yeysk, killing 15 people. And it is that, it is a common practice for Russian planes to fly over national cities on their route to attack Ukraine.

With Reuters and AP