In the Krasnoyarsk village of Balakhta, a fifth-grader was found at night on the side of the road

In the village of Balakhta, Krasnoyarsk Territory, a fifth-grade student was found alone on the side of the road at night. This was reported by the Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Russian region in Telegram-channel.

According to the ministry, traffic accident inspectors noticed the child with a backpack at around three o’clock in the morning – he was walking along the side of the road. The boy said that he got up by the alarm clock and headed to school. The child’s mother did not know that her son had left home during the night.

“The inspectors explained to the sleepy schoolboy that the alarm clock probably did not work correctly, and took him home to his mother to “get some sleep,” the Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement.

Earlier in Blagoveshchensk, a three-year-old child without parents was found at night on Pionerskaya Street. It turned out that the girl herself opened the front door and went outside, but could not return home. Two administrative protocols were drawn up against the girl’s mother.