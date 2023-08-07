Ministry of Internal Affairs: in Mordovia, a serial cable thief dropped a military ID at the place of theft

In Mordovia, police officers detained a serial thief who dropped a military ID while fleeing from the scene of a crime. This was reported to Lente.ru by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

Within a few days, law enforcement agencies received 21 statements about cable theft in the territory of the republic. The operatives tracked down the criminal at the scene of another theft and wanted to catch him red-handed, but he noticed the security forces and tried to escape, dropping his military ID, thanks to which he was nevertheless detained.

As the investigators established, the detained 47-year-old local resident on the territory of Ruzaevka and Saransk chopped wires with an ax and handed them over to the metal collection point. A criminal case was initiated against him under article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Theft”).