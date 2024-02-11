The Russian drone “Umka” shot down the UAV “Baba Yaga” in the Kherson direction

The Russian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) “Umka” shot down the heavy drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) “Baba Yaga” in the Kherson direction. This was stated by the commander of the drone crew of the Dnepr group of troops with the call sign “Anchor”, his words are quoted by RIA News.

He said that Baba Yaga is a large agricultural drone that is popular among Ukrainians. “Umka” is a quadcopter equipped with a thermal imager, with which it spotted an enemy UAV and then shot it down on the right side of the Dnieper, the agency’s interlocutor said.

He noted that air battles between Ukrainian and Russian drones often occur in the conflict zone. In the event of a collision, Russian drone operators try to shoot down the APU devices by performing special combat maneuvers.

Earlier, special forces soldier Akhmat said that Ukrainian troops are mining roads in the Kremensky sector in Donbass using drones, and they use Baba Yaga drones for remote mining.